So, in a move to deflect growing anger of the News of the Wor;ld phone hacking scandal, 200 innocent journalists are to lose their jobs whilst Rebekah Brooks can keep hers, as the News of the World will publish it's last edition this Sunday. You can read James Murdoch's statement here. The BBC has this.
This is disgusting. What's more it looks like Murdoch will be starting a paper called the Sun on Sunday, possibly as soon as the following week. In fact the domain names for thesundaysun.com and thesundaysun.co.uk have already been registered. In fact there seems to have been a plan to make the Sun a 7 day week operation (See The Guardian here).
What will be interesting to see if there are claims for unfair dismissal.
So, if the editor and staff of the News of the World want to start a new paper put me down for £100 in share capital. If I can spare more I will.
Thursday, July 07, 2011
NOTW to close: 200 innocents pay whilst guilty keep their jobs
Posted by Benedict White at 6:00 pm
Labels: Ignorant Useless MSM
