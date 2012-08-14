What of the Olympic legacy?

I have been thinking about this. London 2012 is of course only half over, we still have the fantastic spectacle of the Paralympics to go, but what of the venues and the fantastic infrastructure built to get people to and from them?
There has been much talk of legacy, of bits you can take down and so on.
Stop.... why? Haven't we the imagination to make use of the most fantastic stadia built?
There is just so much that could be done.
Lets start with the main stadium, well it could be the most spectacular concert venue ever! Did you see those light shows! Only shame is that ELO are no longer about, but wow!
That would provide quite a lot of the running costs, then, athletic events could be held there, even televised, and here's an idea, what about an annual or biannual British youth games?
The tickets would have to be cheap, and given to family members of competitors but what could we do with seeing the best of our youth competing?
Can you imagine a better way of inspiring the next generation?
Tuesday, August 14, 2012
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
To Lorne Marr who left a comment here which has been deleted:
1. If your company/employer has paid someone to write graffiti/spam all over someones property, don't complain about it by repeating the offense.
2. If your company's former practice are causing it problems now, tough.
3. If you can't find my email address I suggest you learn how to read.
thanks for sharing awesome content,i appreciate your work (y) keep it up
Post a Comment