Corbyn would not order a shoot to kill policy!

Apparently Jeremy Corbyn would not order the security forces to shoot to kill.
See Guido here for example:
Thing is it isn't within the Prime Ministers gift to order to shoot to kill or not*.
Who shoots what and how is an operational decision that is the final responsibility of the person with the gun**. If they are faced with a hostile armed assailant (or have a reasonable belief they are armed) they can use such force as is reasonable in the circumstances. This obviously includes up to lethal force.
We do not live in a country where the Prime Minister can arbitrarily order death, or restrict self defence on a whim.
*Obviously a PM can order forms of military action highly likely to result in the use of lethal force.
**What people may not appreciate is that you don't need to be a police officer. If you are at home, cleaning your shotgun and someone breaks in, you can shoot. If they are leaving you can't. If you are walking down the street with your hunting rifle in a bag on your shoulder (does happen, not often in cities) and someone starts firing, you can fire at them to save life in self defence.
Monday, November 16, 2015
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment