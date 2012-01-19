Costa Concordia Captain's lucky escape!

Apparently Francesco Schettino, Captain of the cruise liner Costa Concordia did not abandon ship, he tripped and fell into a lifeboat.
How lucky is that? I mean what are the odds?
Rumours that he tripped over 3 disabled people and a small child have been strenuously denied.*
Meanwhile Captain Schettino has hired Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf as a public relations consultant to shore up his reputation and provide credible answers.**
The BBC has this.
*I made that up.
** That too. Should I become a journalist?
Thursday, January 19, 2012
2 comments:
That is a classic story! How could this chap even say such a thing with a straight face!
This is hilarious! haha.
